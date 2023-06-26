Becker County shooting leaves man dead, search underway for vehicle spotted near scene

Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead in Becker County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a location on Shinob Trail in Pine Point, located in the White Earth Reservation and about 20 miles northwest of Park Rapids, just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead, but the suspected shooter had left the scene.

As of this time, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was targeted.

“It’s an active investigation and an active search so we are doing everything we can to number one, find out exactly what happened and, what led up to this and looking for those responsible,” said Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact authorities.

Community members are asked to be on the lookout for a black or grey Pontiac G6 with White Earth tribal license plates, which was in the area of the shooting and left shortly after it happened.