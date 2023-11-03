Free security upgrades for Hyundai vehicles available in Minneapolis next week
Technicians from Hyundai, with help from the Minneapolis Police Department, will be offering free security upgrades next week for vehicles with an issue that makes them easy to steal.
The event will be taking place in Minneapolis at the parking of the former Kmart on Lake Street. It will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and no appointment is needed.
Police say drivers should come to the Blaisdell Avenue South side of the parking lot where they will encounter a greeter who will take the driver’s vehicle information.
Heated tents with seats, as well as bathroom facilities, will be provided for drivers while their cars are getting the security upgrade done.
The entire process is expected to take about 30 minutes, MPD said in a news release.
Any Hyundai vehicles that are not eligible for the security upgrade will be given a free anti-theft steering wheel lock.
The following Hyundai models are eligible for the free security upgrade:
- Accent: 2018-2022
- Elantra: 2011-2022
- Elantra GT: 2013-2022
- Genesis Coupe: 2013-2014
- Kona: 2018-2022
- Palisade: 2020-2021
- Santa Fe: 2013-2022
- Santa Fe XL: 2019
- Sonata: 2011-2019
- Tucson: 2011-2022
- Veloster: 2012-2017, 2019-2021
- Venue: 2020-2021
