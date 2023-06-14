Moriarty to announce new effort to slow auto thefts by teens

Hennepin County’s top prosecutor is set to announce a new effort aimed at slowing the wave of vehicle thefts by teenagers.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is scheduled to discuss the plan during a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The number of vehicle thefts in the Twin Cities spiked last year, particularly due to the rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts, and has climbed even more rapidly this year, and even police have noted the large roles juveniles are playing into that.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said earlier this spring that most of the car thieves in the city are juveniles and they aren’t being held accountable.

“It’s a problem with teens and even pre-teens. I mean, we had an 11-year-old who almost died in a car accident in one of these cars,” O’Hara told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS back in April. “On Friday, we arrested two 11-year-olds, in one of these stolen cars, with another juvenile and a gun in the car. It’s increasingly dangerous.”

The chief added that fixing the “broken system” is the best way to reverse the troubling trend.

“It’s become such a huge issue that these kids are learning there’s no accountability and they’re becoming more and more involved in other crimes and that’s the problem,” he said.

Wednesday afternoon, a group of community members is also planning to talk about vehicle thefts involving youth.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office’s online dashboard, the office has received 465 vehicle theft cases so far this year, although that’s just a fraction of the number of actual thefts. Of those noted cases, the attorney’s office says 319 or 69% of them have involved juveniles.

Minneapolis alone has received more than 4,100 vehicle theft reports already this year, according to the city’s online dashboard. That’s nearly twice as many as the city had at the same time last year.