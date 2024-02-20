Former MN House Speaker Kurt Daudt promoted to vice president of government relations firm

Former State Representative Kurt Daudt, who resigned from his House seat on Feb. 11, was promoted to Vice President of Stateside Associates, the company announced on Tuesday.

Daudt began serving in the Minnesota House back in 2010 and was serving in his seventh term when he announced his resignation. He also served as Speaker of the House from 2015 to 2019.

RELATED: Former Minnesota Speaker Kurt Daudt to resign his House seat

Stateside Associates is a Washington, D.C.-based state and local government relations firm that describes itself as a team of consultants that support government relations strategies for corporations, trade associations, advocacy coalitions, nonprofits and the federal government.

A news release from Stateside Associates says that Daudt has worked with them “in a primarily consultative role” since 2019 before entering a leadership role.

RELATED: Election date for former Rep. Kurt Daudt’s House seat announced

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz set the date for electing Daudt’s replacement to take place on Tuesday, March 19.

If necessary, a special primary will be held on Feb. 29.

Daudt represented District 27B, which covers parts of Anoka, Isanti, Mille Lacs, and Sherburne Counties.