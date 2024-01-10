Former Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt to resign

A former Republican speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives says he’s leaving the legislature.

Rep. Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) announced on Wednesday that he plans to resign on Feb. 11. The reason for his departure wasn’t immediately clear.

Daudt, who is currently in his seventh term since first getting elected to the House in 2010, has been a prominent member of the Minnesota GOP for years, serving as the caucus leader in his second term, speaker in 2015 and a minority leader more recently.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of Minnesota,” Daudt said in a prepared statement. “I am profoundly thankful to my friends and neighbors who put their trust and faith in me to work on their behalf for the last 13 years. I’ve been fortunate to play a role in enacting historic tax cuts, game-changing education reforms and school choice initiatives, making history investments in our roads and bridges, and advancing pro-life and pro-Second Amendment legislation. I was proud to lead Republican Majorities from 2015-2019 that advanced dozens of conservative priorities, and am forever grateful to my current and former colleagues for their friendship and service. As I step away, I trust in the bright future of Minnesota and the capable hands that will continue the important work on behalf of Minnesotans.”

Because he’s resigning before his term ends, a special election will be held to fill his seat for the rest of the year. That date will be set by Gov. Tim Walz at a later time but the legislature is set to convene on Feb. 12 for the new session.