Election date for former Rep. Kurt Daudt’s House seat announced

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has set the date for a special election to fill a seat in the Minnesota House.

State Rep. Kurt Daudt resigned earlier this week, and the election to pick his replacement will take place on Tuesday, March 19.

If necessary, a special primary will be held on Feb. 29.

Daudt represented District 27B, which covers parts of Anoka, Isanti, Mille Lacs, and Sherburne Counties.

Daudt was in his seventh term since first getting elected to the House in 2010, and has been a prominent member of the Minnesota GOP for years, serving as the caucus leader in his second term, speaker in 2015 and more recently as a minority leader.