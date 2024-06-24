Former Hennepin County Commissioner candidate arrested for assault

A recent candidate for District 6 Hennepin County Commissioner was arrested on Friday on suspicion of assault.

Marisa Christina Simonetti, 30, was arrested on Friday evening in Edina for fifth-degree assault and domestic assault. As of Sunday night, Simonetti was in custody, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

No details on what led up to Simonetti’s arrest have been released at this time.

In May, Simonetti lost a special election for District 6 Hennepin County Commissioner to Heather Edelson, who garnered 54.4% of the vote.

The special election came after former District 6 commissioner Chris LaTondresse resigned last September in order to lead an affordable housing organization.

Edelson’s term is set to end in December and Simonetti has not yet said if she intends to run again.