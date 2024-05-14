Heather Edelson wins election to Hennepin County Board of Commissioners

Heather Edelson won election to the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners in a special election Tuesday.

She defeated opponent Marisa Simonetti with 54.4% of the vote.

Edelson will represent District 6, which covers Deephaven, Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Greenwood, Hopkins, Long Lake, Minnetonka, Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland.

Former District 6 commissioner Chris LaTondresse resigned last September in order to lead an affordable housing organization. Edelson will now serve out the rest of his term, which ends in December.

Voters chose Edelson and Simonetti to advance to Tuesday’s election in the special primary held last month.

Simonetti and Edelson received 31.66% and 44.27% of the vote, respectively.