Flooding temporarily closes Fort Snelling State Park again, 2 days after reopening

Fort Snelling State Park closed Wednesday morning because rising water from the Minnesota River is expected to flood the main road and all the parking lots, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The agency says the park closed at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will remain closed until flood waters recede and staff are able to address any “flood-related repairs, debris removal and safety issues.”

The park had just opened on Monday after being closed for almost a month because of flooding from recent snow melt.

Director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division said in a statement “We are disappointed to close Fort Snelling State for the second time this spring but must do so out of concern for visitor and staff safety.”

Visitors can check park alerts to stay updated.

Visitors also need a state park vehicle permit to drive into the park. Permits are available for purchase here.

