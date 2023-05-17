Rising water closes 3 of 4 routes into Henderson

Flooding closes roads throughout Henderson

Minnesota River levels continued to rise Tuesday. In Henderson, three out of four roads into town were closed, and Mayor Keith Swenson expects it to last for weeks.

Flood gates were erected just after 5 p.m. blocking water-covered Hwy 93 South and Hwy 19 East. County Road 6 on the north edge of town was also blocked by road closure signs.

Henderson is anticipating another three feet of water before it levels off, Mayor Swenson said.

It’s a city that has holding flood waters back down to a science.

Local high schoolers James Petsch and JT Bisek spent the morning hauling sandbags in preparation.

Something that’s virtually second nature for some Henderson high schoolers.

“It’s nice to be able to go home at the end of the day and say you helped take care of the city and put it up,” Bisek said.

The end result, around 6 p.m., was an aluminum wall covered with a layer of plastic, which was held down by sandbags.

“Every year, it happens. I think in the last 10 years I’ve lived here, we haven’t had to do it maybe one time,” Petsch shared.

“We just do it repeatedly,” Swenson said, adding Tuesday’s closure of Hwy 93 was the third this spring.

“The problem we really have is not property damage anymore because, basically, time and attrition have moved people out of the floodplain,” Swenson said.

Instead, the impact is economic, “and I think it’s about $63,000 a day,” he said.

“Nobody comes to town. Businesses lose money, and commuters… pay for it because they’ve got an extra 35-40 miles to commute.”

Construction is slated to begin later this year to raise Hwy 93 about 7 ft. The Mayor was hopeful it would alleviate the repeated issue.