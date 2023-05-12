Fort Snelling to reopen Monday after being closed for flooding

Fort Snelling State Park will reopen on Monday after being closed for nearly a month due to flooding, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Certain areas of the park will remain closed due to flooding, cleanup efforts, and maintenance.

Some areas of the park will close temporarily this spring and summer due to construction projects, the DNR said.

Visitors can check park alerts to know what to expect at the park.

Visitors also need a state park vehicle permit to drive into the park. Permits are available for purchase here.