Farmington Mayor challenges wrestlers to match, raising funds for fall Burnsville first responders families

Farmington Mayor Josh Hoyt took to social media to issue a challenge to any wrestler on the Iron Heart Pro roster to take him on in the ring this Saturday.

The “Legacy of Honor” match, an event put on by Dakota County Heroes and Iron Heart Pro Wrestling, is a fundraiser for the families of the three fallen Burnsville first responders and the Burnsville police and fire departments.

Wrestling starts at 7 p.m. in Rosemount at the TruPlayerz Sports Training building. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adult general admission, $40 for upper deck VIP seats, and $10 for kids ages 12 and under. There is also a pre-event tailgate that starts at 4:30 p.m.

