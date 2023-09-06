Family, police remember 6-year-old killed by stray bullet in Minneapolis

Aniya Allen was hit by a stray bullet in May of 2021. No one has been arrested for her death.

A six-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet in Minneapolis was remembered this week.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Aniya Allen was shot in the head in May of 2021 at 36th and Penn Avenues North while eating a McDonalds Happy meal in a car, and eventually died from her injury.

On Tuesday, pink and blue balloons joined stuffed animals and signs saying “Justice for Aniya” that have been placed at an intersection to remember her.

Minneapolis Police have previously said there were two different groups in the area who were possibly shooting at one another.

Her grandfather, local activist K.G. Wilson, still hopes to find whoever is responsible, even though no arrests have ever been made.

“There’s been emotional, sad days. I’ve shed tears, pleading and begging for justice. That has not changed. This has become my mission in life,” said Wilson.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara also appeared at the memorial Tuesday and addressed Wilson’s work regarding gun violence in the city.

“It must mean something to know that your work has helped save lives. We can – we cannot understand the pain that you, and your family, still continue to feel. We just, we just want you to know that we have not forgotten. There has not been a day that has gone by that we’ve forgotten, and we are prayerful that soon, we will be able to bring charges, and bring some – begin the process of bringing some sense of justice and some sense of closure to this madness,” said O’Hara.

If you have any information about the shooting that killed Allen, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can stay anonymous, and may also be eligible for a reward.

“I continue to beg and plead and ask. You gotta understand before Aniya was shot and killed, there was other children who were shot and that were killed. I was begging and pleading, saying that your child could be next. This is not just for justice for us, but this is getting the child shooters and killers off the streets before yours is next,” said Wilson.

