‘Expungement Clinic’ hosted by Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to be held in Minneapolis Wednesday

On Wednesday, several community organizations will be available at an “Expungement Clinic” organized by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Criminal expungement is the process of asking a judge to seal a court record. It does not destroy a record, but it does remove it from the public view.

Convictions involving homicide, sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence are not eligible for the clinic.

The clinic is set to happen inside Urban League Twin Cities at 2100 Plymouth Avenue North in Minneapolis from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The stated goal is to “expedite the process for individuals with adult felony convictions originating with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.” A similar clinic was held this past November.

Several organizations plan to attend and help with the following services:

The ACLU of Minnesota plans to provide Restore the Vote (RTV) information and general “know-your-rights” information.

T.O.N.E. U.P., a re-planting employment expansion program that provides reentry support services, will also be at the clinic.

The League of Women Voters will be there to assist with voter registration.

The 2nd Chance Coalition will share information on community resources such as Peer Specialist Training, other organizations that offer such training and voting rights.

MAD DADS will offer potential job opportunities and community resource help.

CAPI USA will provide voter education and registration services, financial resources, housing, and basic needs services.

The Equity Network will work with people on entrepreneurship, revenue-gathering resources, opportunities in agriculture, as well as farmers from impacted communities.

Prepare + Prosper will be present to help with tax preparation, financial services and systems change.

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s office will be present to assist with federal-related issues such as immigration, social security, veteran’s affairs, passports and tax returns.

Workforce development services will be provided by the organization Encouraging Leaders.

