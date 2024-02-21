Moriarty, community partners talk ahead of expungement clinic

The Hennepin County Attorney spoke on Wednesday morning ahead of next week’s expungement clinic.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty was joined by advocates for expungement at 10 a.m. to discuss the first-ever Hennepin County Expungement Clinic and Community Fair for individuals with adult felony convictions.

The clinic aims to expedite the expungement process for adults with felony convictions in Hennepin County who want to rebuild their lives and represent a step toward a better system, a spokesperson for Moriarty’s office said.

Moriarty was joined at 10 a.m. by a representative for the Urban League Twin Cities, the Minneapolis NAACP, the Minnesota Justice Research Center, the New Justice Project and the Second Chance Coalition.

The clinic is happening next Wednesday, Feb. 28. Check back for more specifics on a time and location.

