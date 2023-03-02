Enbridge, Northern Metals among those fined by Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in 2022

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) released 153 cases of companies violating water quality, air quality, waste, stormwater and wastewater in the second half of 2022.

The MPCA imposes fines on companies that do not comply with environmental regulations. Among those listed, Enbridge Energy and Northern Metals are two companies being penalized over $6,000.

During construction of the Line 3 pipeline replacement, the MPCA found that Enbridge Energy violated several regulations, including discharging construction stormwater into wetlands and releasing drilling mud into surface waters at 12 locations between June of 2021 and August 2021. The MPCA ordered Enbridge Energy to pay $895,000.

In St. Paul, the Soo Line Railroad of the Canadian Pacific Railway spilled several hundred gallons of diesel fuel in July 2021. The train’s fuel tank was punctured in the St. Paul switchyard and the fuel flowed into a water tunnel and entered Battle Creek, which is on the MPCA’s list of endangered water that threatens aquatic life. The MPCA ordered Soo Line Railroad to pay $33,727.

Northern Metals, which operates a metal shredding plant in Becker, Minn., exceeded air emission limits for small particulate matter by 60 percent above the permitted levels, said the MPCA. They also missed deadlines for testing and submitting pollution emissions. The MPCA ordered Northern Metals to pay $12,000.

Near Wadena County the Cardinal Pines II construction project, operated by Alliance Building, violated stormwater regulations by failing to stabilize soil, prevent erosion and contain sediment. Excess sediment can negatively impact wetlands, streams or rivers in the surrounding area. The MPCA ordered Alliance Building to pay $11,000.

American Crystal Sugar operates plants in East Grand Forks, Minn. and Moorhead, Minn. Between 2020 and 2022, the company had eight unauthorized wastewater discharges. Both plants exceeded acceptable wastewater limits multiple times during the review period. The MPCA also noted the company failed to monitor mercury levels four times during 2020. The MPCA ordered American Crystal Sugar to pay $9,000.

To read the full report and view a full list of violations