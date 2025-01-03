East Bethel man gets 15-month sentence in nationwide case of trafficking stolen human remains

An East Bethel man accused of being involved in a nationwide network that sold human remains will serve over a year in prison followed by three years on probation.

Mathew Lampi was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison on Thursday. Lampi pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting interstate transport of stolen goods last year. As part of the plea agreement, a conspiracy charge was dismissed.

Lampi was arrested back in 2023 in connection to an investigation into a nationwide network that stole human remains from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary and later sold them.

Prosecutors claimed Lampi and another individual reportedly exchanged over $100,000 in purchases over several years for the remains. Lampi was one of six people charged in the operation.

He will be placed in a federal prison as close to Minneapolis as possible.