East Bethel man among 6 charged for allegedly trafficking human remains

A Minnesota man is among six people charged for allegedly trafficking stolen human remains, according to federal prosecutors.

The charges were filed in federal court in Pennsylvania against 52-year-old Matthew Lampi, of East Bethel. Prosecutors also charged Cedric Lodge, 55, of Goffstown, N.H.; Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, Mass.; Joshua Taylor, 46, of West Lawn, Pa.; Denise Lodge, 63, of Goffstown, N.H.; and Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Bloomsburg, Pa.

According to a news release, the charges come from a “nationwide network of individuals bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.”

Lodge managed the morgue for the Harvard Medical School, which procured organs and other parts of cadavers for medical research, according to prosecutors. It’s alleged he stole organs and other body parts before their scheduled cremations and sold the remains, along with his wife, Denise Lodge. The transactions were arranged online through social media and over phone calls.

Prosecutors say the buyers included Katrina Maclean, Joshua Taylor and others. According to a news release, Lodge sometimes allowed Maclean and Taylor to visit the morgue and look at the corpses they were interested in buying.

Maclean and Taylor then resold those stolen remains to others, including Jeremy Pauley, according to federal officials. Additionally, Pauley would buy stolen human remains from Candace Chapman Scott, who allegedly stole those remains from a mortuary and crematorium she worked at in Arkansas. Prosecutors note separate charges have already been filed against Scott in Arkansas.

The indictment says Pauley allegedly sold the stolen remains to others, including Lampi. Lampi and Pauley reportedly exchanged over $100,000 for the purchases over several years.

“We are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus — a community dedicated to healing and serving others. The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research,” George Daley, dean of Harvard’s medical faculty, said in part in a statement.

“Some crimes defy understanding,” said U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, of Pennsylvania, in a news release. “The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human. It is particularly egregious that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and advance the interests of science and healing. For them and their families to be taken advantage of in the name of profit is appalling. With these charges, we are seeking to secure some measure of justice for all these victims.”