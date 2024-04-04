‘EagleCam’ couple may have new chick, nest

Emily Baude KSTP

New Eagle Nest built after eagle cam fall

The same pair of eagles featured on the DNR eagle camera who lost their nest last year appears to have built a new one and have at least one chick.

The eagle pair that lost its nest and chick last year has built a new nest and may have at least one baby chick.

The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program says staff and photographers recently observed feeding behavior, which typically indicates a chick is present.

The EagleCam live stream is not available currently, but the Department of Natural Resources is still looking for a new nest to feature on the EagleCam.

For a look at the history of the EagleCam, CLICK HERE.

RELATED: EagleCam to return with a new nest, location

RELATED: DNR officials respond to EagleCam nest collapse, chick found dead