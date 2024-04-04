‘EagleCam’ couple may have new chick, nest

The same pair of eagles featured on the DNR eagle camera who lost their nest last year appears to have built a new one and have at least one chick.

The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program says staff and photographers recently observed feeding behavior, which typically indicates a chick is present.

The EagleCam live stream is not available currently, but the Department of Natural Resources is still looking for a new nest to feature on the EagleCam.

