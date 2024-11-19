Eagle cam returns with new nest, eagles

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the installation of a new eagle cam that will provide a new live stream of bald eagles.

According to the DNR, the new stream will feature a different pair of eagles than the past two years. This new couple has nested in the area for at least four years and has reared several broods of eaglets.

“While the DNR EagleCam brings Minnesota wildlife into homes and schools in an exciting and educational way, the Nongame Wildlife Program has helped restore and support populations of eagles, loons and many other species,” DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division Director Katie Smith said. “This vital work is supported by donations on our webpage, on state tax forms, and through bequests and other gifts.”

The news comes almost two years after the DNR’s original Eagle Cam captured the tragic collapse of the original eagle nest, killing the nest’s lone eaglet on April 2, 2023.

While the original pair of eagles are still in the area of the DNR’s first live streaming camera, the organization said it was not possible for them to run electricity near their new nest. The DNR will still run the camera through a stream, however.

Both cameras will go live on Thursday, Nov. 21.