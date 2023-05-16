Eagan man pleads guilty to lighting firework, tossing it in Eagan movie theater

An Eagan man has entered a guilty plea in connection with lighting a firework and tossing it into an occupied Eagan movie theater last summer.

Court documents show Khalil Bedel Hassan, 18, filed a guilty plea for threats of violence, first-degree criminal damage to property, third-degree assault, and fifth-degree assault on May 10. A formal plea hearing was held on May 16.

According to a criminal complaint, on the night of July 12, 2022, law enforcement from the Eagan Police Department was called to the Emagine movie theater in Eagan for reports of a disturbance. Officers learned an aerial firework had been lit and thrown into one of the theaters during a movie.

The complaint added that about 40 people were in the theater at the time of the incident, which resulted in two people being injured, including an 11-month-old girl.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows four young men entering the theater shortly before the firework is ignited, according to the complaint. Hassan is seen walking down the aisle, lighting the firework, and throwing it near the handicapped aisle.

The incident, which was recorded and posted on social media by one of the four suspects, captures three suspects running from the scene while a fourth stays to record the aftermath of the explosion.

Police arrested Hassan on July 19, 2022. The complaint adds that in a post-Miranda interview, Hassan admitted to lighting the firework and throwing it into the movie theater. He also identified himself in the recorded footage.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 30.