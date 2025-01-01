Driver in hit-and-run with Amish buggy gets 30 days in jail, stayed prison sentence

The driver in a hit-and-run crash with an Amish buggy on Feb. 16 in Fillmore County has been sentenced.

33-year-old Brittany Nicole Edgar was sentenced to serve 30 days in Fillmore County Jail. She can serve these days on work release if she is eligible.

Edgar was also sentenced to 13 months in prison, but this sentence will be stayed for the duration of her three years of probation.

As previously reported, she pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation in November.

Court documents state that Edgar was driving on a county road when she hit an Amish buggy on Feb. 16 and drove away. Nine people, including seven children, were injured in the crash.

While en route to the crash scene, a deputy saw a vehicle with substantial damage to its front and pulled it over. The driver, identified as Edgar, claimed she hit a deer and was let off with a warning.

However, court documents state that a bumper that was linked to Edgar’s vehicle was found at the crash scene. She later confessed to hitting the buggy.