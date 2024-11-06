Driver pleads guilty to hit and run with buggy

A driver accused of hitting a buggy and then driving away has pleaded guilty in Fillmore County Court.

33-year-old Brittany Nicole Edgar submitted a guilty plea Tuesday to felony criminal vehicular operation for injuring someone in a crash and leaving the scene.

According to the guilty plea agreement, five other charges related to the crash, all misdemeanors, would be dropped.

The guilty plea is in connection to a crash in February in which Edgar reportedly collided with a buggy, injuring multiple people, including children.

A criminal complaint states on February 16, 2024, Edgar was driving on a county road in Fillmore County when she hit an Amish buggy that was being driven on the shoulder of the road at night and then drove away.

While driving to the scene of the crash, a Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputy said they saw a white Pontiac Grand Prix that had “substantial” damage to its front and pulled over the vehicle.

The driver, who was later identified as Edgar, claimed she had hit a deer two hours earlier. The deputy let her off with a warning to get her broken headlight fixed and let her go, charges say.

However, a white bumper was later found at the crash scene, which was linked to Edgar’s vehicle, leading deputies back to Edgar, who reportedly confessed to hitting the buggy, the complaint states.

Occupants of the buggy included two adults, one man, and one woman, as well as seven children ranging in age from one to twelve years old. All were injured in the crash but survived.