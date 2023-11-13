DNR to waive entry fees for state parks, rec areas on Nov. 24

Minnesotans are being encouraged to get outdoors they day after stuffing themselves at a Thanksgiving feast.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it will waive all entrance fees to the state’s 75 state parks and recreation areas on Friday, Nov. 24 as one of its Free Park Days, which — as previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS — are offered four times a year. Nov. 24 will be the last Free Park Day of 2023.

In addition, there will be a naturalist program at some state parks, which will require advance registration. CLICK HERE to find events and to register.

If you want to stay overnight at a state park, the DNR says you won’t need to buy a vehicle permit for the next day, since the exemption is good until check-out time for campers or lodgers.

You can find a map of all state park and recreational area locations by CLICKING HERE.

