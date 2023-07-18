All-terrain track chairs to be available at 13 of Minnesota’s state parks

Those who have difficulties getting around will soon have an easier time doing so at more than a dozen of Minnesota’s state parks.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Monday it is expanding its all-terrain track chair program and will have 13 of the battery-powered chairs available at parks throughout the state by Aug. 1, 2023.

In 2022, the agency started with five chairs available in state parks, but now, agency officials say there will be eight more available.

RELATED: All-terrain mobility chairs make state parks more accessible

Chairs will be available this summer at the following parks:

Blue Mounds

Camden

Crow Wing

Father Hennepin

Fort Snelling

Frontenac

Itasca

Lake Bemidji

Lake Carlos

Maplewood

McCarthy Beach

Myre-Big Island

Split Rock Lighthouse

Chairs can be reserved by calling the park ahead of time. Officials say while there is no cost to using the chair, those visiting the park will need a vehicle permit. If you are a Minnesota resident and you qualify for disability parking, DNR officials add you can get a reduced rate of a year-round vehicle permit for $12.

Parks are chosen to have chairs based on the availability of trails that allow the chair to be used, storage availability, charging outlets near a railhead and more.