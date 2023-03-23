DNR announces 4 free park days for Minnesota state parks and recreation areas

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced four free park days for state parks and recreation areas in 2023.

The DNR is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on April 22, June 10, Sept. 9 and Nov. 24.

“Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in the outdoors in every season,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “We hope offering a series of free entrance days will encourage Minnesotans to visit these special places to spend time enjoying the outstanding natural resources our state has to offer and recharge from the stresses of everyday life.”

The American Psychological Association says being outside can improve attention spans and lower stress levels.

Most Minnesotans are within 30 miles of a state park or recreation area and have access to many activities like hiking, biking, camping, swimming and skiing, among others.

Some parks also offer free programs open to all visitors; however, some require pre-registration.