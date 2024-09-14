Disaster assistance approved for Martin, Murray counties after summer floods

Federal officials have unlocked disaster recovery assistance for residents in Martin and Murray counties who were impacted by severe storms and flooding this summer.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday that the two counties in southwestern Minnesota had been approved for federal aid alongside 19 other counties affected by storms from June 16 to July 4.

Four disaster recovery centers are open through Sept. 27 in Cottonwood, Le Sueur, St. Louis and Waseca counties to help people apply to disaster aid.