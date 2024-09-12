FEMA to open disaster recovery centers in Waseca, Windom for flood victims

Federal and state officials will be stationed in Waseca and Windom starting on Friday to help connect residents with disaster aid.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has set up disaster recovery centers in towns throughout Minnesota that have faced major storm and flood damage this summer.

RELATED: Disaster recovery center opens in Waterville for residents dealing with fallout from flooding | 2 more disaster recovery centers to open in southern Minnesota

For the next two weeks, these sites in Waseca and Windom will help residents apply for disaster assistance and get them in touch with other available resources:

Cottonwood County Office Building, 41385 Highway 71, Windom, MN

Waseca Public Safety Center, 303 S. State St., Waseca, MN 56093

Both locations will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The deadline to apply for disaster aid is Sept. 27. Click here for more information about the disaster recovery operation in Minnesota.