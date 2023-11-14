Demolition of former Kmart underway as future of building remains unknown

Demolition at the Kmart on Lake Street in Minneapolis began Tuesday morning.

While officials haven’t said exactly what the future holds for the lot, demolition crews are scheduled to be on-site all week working on the building, according to a city official.

The store closed in 2020 and has been mostly vacant since then, except for a temporary U.S. Postal Service office.

Although the building was scheduled to be demolished next spring and reconnected to the area of Nicollet Mall, a fire that broke out in the vacant building just last month expedited that process. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, preparation work for the demolition began last week.

The Oct. 20 fire caused the north side of the building to collapse. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, crews say.

The Minneapolis City Council already approved a $640,000 contract with a construction company to push the demolition through, although the lot will remain empty once cleared as construction isn’t set to begin until 2025.

Weigh in on what the future of the vacant Kmart lot should be by filling out a form from the City of Minneapolis HERE.

