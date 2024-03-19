Death of Willmar man shocked by deputy’s Taser ruled homicide

A 75-year-old Willmar man who was shocked by a deputy’s Taser during an eviction earlier this year died by homicide, a medical examiner determined.

Autopsy results from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office state that Michael Yanacheak died from blunt force injuries to his head, suffered after falling when he was shocked by a Taser.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says multiple law enforcement agencies were called to a home in Willmar on Jan. 29 to help with an attempted eviction as ordered by a court. After responding, authorities tried to get Yanacheak to open the door but he didn’t respond, and the apartment manager had to pry the door open.

The BCA says Yanacheak picked up a knife and walked toward officers when they finally got inside, and while officers tried to retreat, one deputy deployed his Taser.

Yanacheak was taken to a hospital where he later died. The deputy was put on standard administrative leave.

After the BCA finishes its investigation, the findings will be sent to the Kandiyohi County Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the BCA for an update on its investigation but hasn’t yet heard back.