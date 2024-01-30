BCA investigating deputy’s use of Taser in Willmar

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after an officer tased a man during a civil matter in Willmar.

At around 10:25 a.m. Monday, authorities from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Willmar Police Department and Kandiyohi County Social Services responded to a home in Willmar for a civil matter as a result of a court order.

According to a social media post from Minnesota BCA, the incident occurred as a result of an attempted eviction.

Officials say that during the incident, a man involved in the civil matter wielded a weapon, causing one of the deputies to use a Taser which hit the man.

Immediate life-saving measures were administered and the man was transported by an ambulance for medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The BCA is investigating the case.

