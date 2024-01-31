Man tased by Kandiyohi County deputy dies, BCA identifies both parties

Authorities now say a man who was tased by a Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Deputy in Willmar late Monday morning has died.

The Minnesota BCA announced early Wednesday afternoon that 75-year-old Michael James Yanacheak of Willmar was tased by Kandiyohi County Deputy Riley Kampsen.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, authorities said Yanacheak was tased after multiple agencies were called to a home in the city for a civil matter as a result of a court order. On Wednesday, authorities said that the civil matter was an attempted eviction.

During that attempted eviction, officials said officers and deputies tried to get Yanacheak to open the door, but he didn’t respond. After an hour, the apartment manager pried the door open, allowing officers to enter.

That’s when they found Yanacheak in a bedroom, where the BCA says he picked up a knife and walked toward law enforcement. Although officers tried to retreat, Kampsen – who the BCA says has five years of experience – at one point deployed his Taser.

Yanacheak was given aid by officers and was taken to the hospital, however, he later died.

Authorities add no firearms were discharged during the incident.

Currently, the BCA says their agents are reviewing footage from body cameras, which all of the officers were reportedly wearing.

Yanacheak’s cause of death is still being investigated by the medical examiner.

After the BCA has completed its investigation, the findings will be given to the Kandiyohi County Attorney’s Office to see if formal charges will be filed.