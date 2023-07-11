Crow Wing County man set to be charged in connection with wife’s death

The husband of a woman who was hit fatally hit by a vehicle in Crow Wing County last month has been arrested, authorities say.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Tony James McClelland, of Fort Ripley, was booked into the county jail on one count of second-degree murder and one count of criminal vehicular homicide.

McClelland’s wife, 49-year-old Angela Marie McClelland, was found dead along the roadway in Fort Ripley Township near the intersection of Legend Road and Killian Road in Crow Wing County in June.

RELATED: Woman found dead in Crow Wing County believed to have been hit by vehicle

Authorities add Tony and Angela lived together.

Staff with the Crow Wing County Jail say McClelland is set to be arraigned sometime Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Memorial grows for Crow Wing County mother found dead alongside road