Investigation: Woman found dead in Crow Wing County

Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in Crow Wing County, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are conducting a death investigation for a body found south of Brainerd near the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road in Fort Ripley.

Around 5:41 a.m., Crow Wing County dispatch received a report from someone saying there may be a body lying in the road off State Highway 371.

Authorities arrived and confirmed that there was a deceased woman on Killian Road.

Law enforcement and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the death.