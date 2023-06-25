Investigation: Woman found dead in Crow Wing County
Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in Crow Wing County, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies are conducting a death investigation for a body found south of Brainerd near the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road in Fort Ripley.
Around 5:41 a.m., Crow Wing County dispatch received a report from someone saying there may be a body lying in the road off State Highway 371.
Authorities arrived and confirmed that there was a deceased woman on Killian Road.
Law enforcement and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the death.