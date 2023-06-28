Memorial grows for Crow Wing County mother found dead alongside road

There’s a wooden cross, flags, and flowers at a memorial set up for 49-year-old Angela Marie McClelland of Ft. Ripley Township at the spot where her body was discovered.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office got a call Sunday morning around 5:40 a.m. from a passerby who thought they saw a body just off State Highway 371.

Law enforcement arrived and found McClelland dead at the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road, which is located just off the highway in Ft. Ripley.

“It’s one of the toughest parts of the jobs when we have a death, and we don’t know what happened or how it happened,” said Sheriff Eric Klang.

At this point, the Sheriff’s Office said they believe McClelland was hit by a vehicle.

Investigators shared there was evidence discovered, but specifically what hasn’t been shared, as deputies looked in the area for clues.

“We’re trying to see if anyone had any ‘ring cams’ or any video that would have shown what may have happened that night or early morning hours of Sunday the 25th,” Klang said.

The Sheriff’s Office is being helped by the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on the investigation.

After the Sheriff’s Office posted on social media about the case, leads have been coming into the office as investigators try to find the vehicle that struck her and left the scene.



“We did get some responses, people want to be involved in the investigation as well, and we need their help,” Klang said.



If you have any information that can help investigators in this death investigation, call the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.