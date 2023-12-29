Crow Wing County commissioners to vote next week on resolution opposing new state flag, seal

Crow Wing County leaders to vote on measure opposing new state flag

Crow Wing County commissioners are set to vote on a resolution on the new state flag and seal designs, with some expected to voice their opposition.

State lawmakers are expected to consider the two new designs shown below in the upcoming legislative session. The new designs come after the current state flag and seal faced criticism over a depiction of Native Americans.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission’s choice for the new Minnesota flag.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission’s choice for the new Minnesota seal.

Now, some Crow Wing County commissioners are questioning the cost to replace the flag and seal, and also argue the new designs are unpopular.

“I have heard a lot of displeasure from my constituents about the changing of the Minnesota flag. It is – my mind feels like we’re whitewashing our history,” said commissioner Paul Koering.

During a meeting held on Tuesday, Loering, as well as fellow commissioners Doug Houge and Steve Barrows, all said they would be for voting on a resolution opposing the new designs.

Houge said at the meeting he had heard from constituents asking why the matter wasn’t put on a ballot for citizens to vote on, with Barrons adding he wasn’t sure how changing the flag would advance society.

Also included in their discussion was the cost factor, noting the design would need to be updated in their meeting room, police badges and squad cars.

As previously reported, Minnesota State Sen. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, who was a non-voting member of the committee that chose the design, said he plans to file a minority report on the shortcomings of the flag selection process.

An agenda shows the vote will happen at Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. at the County Board Room on the third floor of Brainerd’s courthouse.

Additional information about the process for choosing the flag and seal can be found on the State Emblems Redesign Commission’s website.

