Court hearing for consent decree between Minneapolis, Minnesota Department of Human Rights set for Thursday

MPD due in court

Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and the City of Minneapolis are set to appear in court on Thursday afternoon to discuss motions for the complaint filed against the City under the Minnesota Human Rights Act (MHRA).

It’ll be the first time the public is hearing details from both sides about the consent decree.

According to the complaint, Rebecca Lucero, the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, brought a civil complaint against the City of Minneapolis in March of 2023 to “remedy a pattern or practice of race discrimination and race-based policing by the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).”

In the complaint, Lucero alleges that the City of Minneapolis ensures a “policy, custom, or practice of police conduct” that violates the MHRA while adding that without “coordinated and sustained action” from the city and MPD, the pattern of race discrimination will continue.

The MHRA bans discrimination against any individual on the basis of race, according to Minn. Stat. § 363A.12, subd. 1. as well as the right to benefit from public services, which includes MPD.

It comes after the city approved the consent decree at the end of March.

The hearing also comes less than a month after the U.S. Department of Justice announced its findings from an investigation into MPD, saying the department “engaged in a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the first and fourth amendment of the United States Constitution.”

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland added that the DOJ also has reason to believe there have been violations of not only Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, but also the Safe Streets Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The motion hearing is set for 2 p.m.