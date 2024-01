Minnesota Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber announced on Monday that he’s running for reelection.

The Republican was first elected in 2018 and was reelected in 2020 and again in 2022 when he defeated Democrat and former state representative Jen Schultz of Duluth.

Minnesotans are known for our grit and resolve and it’s in our nature to face challenges head-on, working hard until the job is done. I am proud to be running for re-election to Congress so I can stand with you and fight for our way of life! pic.twitter.com/qyQJjg2pyk — Pete Stauber (@PeteStauber) January 29, 2024

She is challenging Stauber for a second time this year.

