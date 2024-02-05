Community input session for site of former 3rd Precinct being held Monday evening

For the second time this month, community members are invited to attend an event regarding the future of the site which formerly held the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis.

The Precinct burned down following the murder of George Floyd in May of 2020, and now, community members can give input on what they want to see happen with that site, as well as what public services or developments could be created.

You do not need to register for the event, which will be held in person from 6-7:30 p.m. at Squirrel Haus Arts, located at 3450 Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis, and is being hosted by the Longfellow Community Council.

If you can’t make the event, you can provide feedback by filling out a form offered in English, Spanish and Somali found on THIS SITE.

Ideas and input will be used by the Minneapolis City Council during their decision-making process.

A virtual event about the same topic was held on Feb. 1.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, city councilors approved the location for a new 3rd Precinct in November, which will be just down Minnehaha Avenue from the old precinct. Just last week, community safety officials say they plan to open the new Precinct and community safety center in March of 2025.