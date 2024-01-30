Minneapolis officials clearing out relocated Camp Nenookaasi encampment Tuesday morning

The City of Minneapolis is clearing an encampment in south Minneapolis on Tuesday morning.

The encampment was formed after a different encampment, known as Camp Nenookaasi, was cleared earlier this month a few blocks north of the current location at 14th Avenue South and 26th Street East.

City officials previously told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the relocated Camp Nenookaasi location would be closed after a viral gastroenteritis outbreak associated with the camp sent one person to the hospital.

Back in December, when the city set its first date to clear the original site, officials cited the potential for such outbreaks as a reason.

