21-year-old arrested in connection with fatal Saturday shooting outside Minneapolis bar

A 21-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting on Saturday that killed 44-year-old Franclin Ignacio Orellana.

Juan Canario Robles was booked into Hennepin County Jail on probable cause murder, according to Minneapolis Police Department. As of Wednesday night, he had not been formally charged and was not on the online jail roster.

As previously reported, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on the intersection of Fifth Street Southeast and Hennepin Avenue East.

Orellana was found outside a bar with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was brought to the hospital, where he died on Monday, police said.

Police say the incident began as a fight inside a bar, which continued outside. As one of the involved men was driving away from the scene, Orellana approached the vehicle and shots were fired from the vehicle, which then fled the scene.