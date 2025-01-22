Charges: Driver in fatal Fridly crash believed to be drunk

A driver has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Fridley on Monday morning.

Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Torres, 26, faces two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

As previously reported, authorities responded to the crash just before 11 a.m. on Monday on the 6600 block of East River Road NE.

When they got to the scene, officers found Rodriguez-Torres reportedly walking around one of the vehicles, an SUV, barefoot. According to court documents, he had a two-inch cut on his forehead and smelled of alcohol.

Authorities executed a search warrant for a blood draw, but the results were not included in the criminal complaint.

The other driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, was declared dead at the scene.

A witness told police he heard the SUV’s tires screeching and brakes locking up as Rodriguez-Torres was driving. The witness said he appeared to be driving around 80-90 mph.

The witness said that Rodriguez-Torres was coming around the bend at Rice Creek Way NE and East River Road when he lost control and hit the vehicle next to him, a Dodge Charger, on its rear bumper.

The Dodge went off the road and hit several trees and other property.

The SUV flipped several times before hitting trees, the witness said. Other witnesses gave a similar version of events.

While being booked into Anoka County Jail, staff found suspected marijuana on Rodriguez-Torres’ person, court documents state.

Prosecutors also noted that he has multiple previous speeding convictions.