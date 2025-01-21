Driver killed in Fridley crash, 2nd driver arrested

One driver was killed Monday morning and another was arrested after their vehicles collided with each other in Fridley.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 10:56 a.m. Monday near the 6600 block of East River Road Northeast.

The sheriff’s office said an SUV was driving south on East River Road Northeast when it crashed into a sedan that was going in the same direction.

Both vehicles left the roadway as a result of the crash.

The driver of the sedan was declared dead, according to the sheriff’s office, and following treatment at the hospital, the driver of the SUV was placed under arrest.

The driver has not been formally charged and the incident is under investigation.