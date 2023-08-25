Charges dismissed against man allegedly involved in MPD chase that killed Leneal Frazier

The charges against a 20-year-old man who allegedly led a Minneapolis police officer on a chase that spanned 20 blocks and killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier have been dismissed, according to court documents.

A court document signed by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Friday attributed the dismissal to “an inability to prove all of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt at this time.”

James Jeremiah Jones-Drain was initially charged with one count of fleeing a peace officer which resulted in death and two counts of theft. Court records show all those charges were dismissed Friday.

In July 2021 at about 12:30 a.m., former Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings was pursuing the driver of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis when his marked squad car slammed into the driver’s side of Frazier’s Jeep, hitting it at nearly 80 miles per hour. Injuries Frazier sustained as a result of the crash were the cause of his death, according to a criminal complaint.

Leneal Frazier was also the uncle of Darnella Frazier, who was a teenager when she recorded George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

Cummings pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide as a result of the crash, which former Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said marked the first time in his tenure that a Minneapolis police officer has been criminally charged in the aftermath of a deadly chase.

Cummings was sentenced in Hennepin County Court on July 12 to 270 days in the Hennepin County workhouse, court records show.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office for comment.