Charges: Confrontation preceded fatal stabbing at Edina bus stop

The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man at an Edina bus stop last week is now charged with murder.

Prosecutors formally charged 32-year-old Adam Jami Garcia on Tuesday with second-degree murder for the killing of 62-year-old Christian Hans Lundegaard.

It happened at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a bus stop in the 6700 block of York Avenue South, across the street from Southdale Center.

Charging documents state that police officers were already at the nearby Cub supermarket and quickly responded and provided aid to Lundegaard before he was taken to a hospital. However, he later died.

Garcia stayed at the scene and was arrested.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video showed an apparent confrontation between Garcia and Lundegaard. However, Lundegaard then started to run away and Garcia followed him before the two got into a “scuffle,” and Lundegaard fell to the ground. The complaint notes that video showed Garcia struck Lundegaard just before the victim fell to the ground, and Garcia then walked away.

A witness told police Lundegaard “appeared to be trying to defend himself,” the complaint notes.

Officers also used the video to retrace Garcia’s steps and found a knife discarded in a sewer grate.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.