Victim, suspect in fatal Edina stabbing identified

The victim and the suspect in a fatal stabbing in Edina on Wednesday have been identified by authorities.

Christian Hans Lundegaard, 62, of Richfield, died of multiple stab wounds, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

An Edina spokesperson also identified the suspect as Adam Garcia, 32. He is currently being held at Hennepin County Jail on probable cause murder. He has not yet been charged.

Authorities said Lundegaard was stabbed around 7 p.m. at a bus stop on the 6700 block of York Avenue South. Lundegaard was pronounced deceased at the hospital.