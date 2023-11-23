1 dead in stabbing across street from Southdale Center

A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday evening at a bus stop across the street from Southdale Center in Edina.

A city spokesperson said the stabbing happened around 7 p.m. at a bus stop on the 6700 block of York Avenue South. The victim had life-threatening injuries when emergency responders arrived on scene, and he died after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The suspect stayed on scene and was arrested, the spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation.