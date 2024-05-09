Case against woman accused of aiding suspect in officer shooting dismissed

The case against a Brooklyn Park woman who was allegedly involved in a police pursuit that ended with an officer being fired at was dismissed in April due to lack of probable cause.

Hennepin County court records show the charges against 20-year-old Navaeh Page in connection to her alleged role in the shooting of Minneapolis Police Officer Jacob Spies last August were dismissed last month.

Page was initially charged with one count of aiding an offender. That charge was dismissed April 26 after a judge found a lack of probable cause to support the allegations.

Prosecutors say Page was in the vehicle that fired at and injured Officer Spies following a high-speed chase that started in North Minneapolis last summer.

