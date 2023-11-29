Buck Hill ski resort announces it will open this Friday

Buck Hill Ski and Snowboard Area announced that the grand opening of its 2023-24 winter season will be on Friday.

The hours for the first week of operation are listed below:

Friday, Dec. 1: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4 to Thursday, Dec. 7: 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 and beyond: TBD

The Burnsville-based ski resort offers multiple trails, terrain parks, and lessons for every skill level. Although the snow tubing isn’t currently available for guests, the resort says it will be open soon.

In preparation for the opening, Buck Hill added a new chairlift on the main slope, bigger snow-making machines lined up along the run and a multi-purpose building and observation deck at the top of the mountain.

