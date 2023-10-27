Buck Hill set to open for winter soon with new upgrades

Winter is coming, and at Buck Hill in Burnsville, they have spent the spring and summer preparing.

The ski resort is debuting many improvements skiers and snowboarders will notice when it’s time to hit the slopes.

For starters, Buck Hill installed a new chairlift on the main slope that can take passengers up and down the hill. It also makes room for a more skiable terrain. Some grading changes like an increased vertical drop and an elevation gain along some runs will also make for a different experience for skiers and snowboarders.

Also new are bigger, better snow-making machines or snow guns lined up along the run.

And at the top of the mountain, they’ve constructed a new, multi-purpose building and observation deck. It will be one of the highest points in the metro. The building will eventually be used for events ranging from weddings to live music.

“The view is unbelievable. On a bluebird day, you can see the lake and downtown Minneapolis. It’s the tallest landmark for 200 miles. There is nothing like it in the metro,” said Nate Birr, Buck Hill’s chief operating officer.

Buck Hill typically opens around Thanksgiving, depending on the weather.